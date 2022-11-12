Roger C. Stuart, died November 4, age 89, while residing in Bedias, TX with his granddaughter. Roger was born in Lansing, MT to Rueban and Edith Stuart on April 20, 1933. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated and was drafted into the Army. Upon his return, he moved to Miami and resumed pilot training. Roger moved to the Bahamas and went to work for Bahamas Airways. He flew a variety of airplanes, but his favorite and most memorable time was flying the amphibian planes, Grumman Goose and G44 Widgeon. While working in the Bahamas, he met the love of his life, Morag McKenzie, who was working as a stewardess. They were married in Florida and flew the wedding party back to the Bahamas in a DC3 for the reception. They had two children and had built a new house in Nassau, when Bahamas Airways closed their doors. He was then hired at Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong. He started flying the Convair 880, went on to be Captain on the 707, and later was Captain of 747-200 and 300 and finished his career as Chief Check and Training on the 747. They remained in Hong Kong until his retirement in 1990, when they moved to Florida.