Roger C. Stuart, died November 4, age 89, while residing in Bedias, TX with his granddaughter. Roger was born in Lansing, MT to Rueban and Edith Stuart on April 20, 1933. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated and was drafted into the Army. Upon his return, he moved to Miami and resumed pilot training. Roger moved to the Bahamas and went to work for Bahamas Airways. He flew a variety of airplanes, but his favorite and most memorable time was flying the amphibian planes, Grumman Goose and G44 Widgeon. While working in the Bahamas, he met the love of his life, Morag McKenzie, who was working as a stewardess. They were married in Florida and flew the wedding party back to the Bahamas in a DC3 for the reception. They had two children and had built a new house in Nassau, when Bahamas Airways closed their doors. He was then hired at Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong. He started flying the Convair 880, went on to be Captain on the 707, and later was Captain of 747-200 and 300 and finished his career as Chief Check and Training on the 747. They remained in Hong Kong until his retirement in 1990, when they moved to Florida.
Roger was well-traveled. He saw the world by way of his work. He had so many experiences, adventures, and encounters. They never let the grass grow under their feet. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, and boating. In 1995, they moved to Columbus, MT and built their dream log home on 20 acres. With their love and companionship of friends and animals, they enjoyed their scenic view of the Beartooth Mountains. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before Morag's passing in 2017.
Roger is survived by 2 sons; Scott (Tammy), Glen, 4 grandchildren; Andre Stuart (Cindy), Patricia Copeland (Steve), Jessica Costilla, Dennis Elliott (Alexis) and 7 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, at the Smith Funeral Home in Laurel, MT, with Military Honors graveside at 11 a.m. at Laurel Yellowstone National Cemetery and luncheon to follow.
