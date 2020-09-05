Roger Carl Smith, 95, passed away on August 3 in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He was born March 27, 1925 in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Mal C. and Olga (Fristad) Smith, and raised on a farm with his sister, near Sanger, a small town 25 miles north of Mandan. The family moved to Seattle in 1939 where Roger during his school vacations, along with his dad, worked in the shipyards building U.S. Navy destroyers. Roger dropped out of high school and joined the navy and did his boot camp at Farragaut, Idaho. He attended sonar (submarine detection) school in San Diego, California. Upon graduation he was assigned to active duty on a YMS 393 (minesweeper/escort vessel) and served in the South Pacific from New Guinea to the Philippine Islands. The mission was sweeping mines prior to landings, searching for submarines, and escorting troop/supply ships. He was honorably discharged in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. of 1945.