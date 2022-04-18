Roger Clifton Kephart, a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on April 11, in Billings as a result of hypothermia. He was 88 years young and lived his entire life with enthusiasm. Please see the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfuneralchapels.com for Roger's entire Obituary. An informal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Smith West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th St. West in Billings.
