 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Clifton Kephart

  • 0

Roger Clifton Kephart, a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on April 11, in Billings as a result of hypothermia. He was 88 years young and lived his entire life with enthusiasm. Please see the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfuneralchapels.com for Roger's entire Obituary. An informal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Smith West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th St. West in Billings.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch out! These invasive trees smell like rotting fish and kill plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News