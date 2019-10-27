Roger Dean Mallberg, 80, of Billings, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born in Oakes, North Dakota, to Harold and Agnes (Bengston) Mallberg, on Sept. 21, 1939; he was the oldest of four boys. Roger was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and raised on the family farm, where he and his brothers enjoyed the country life. He graduated from Cogswell (ND) High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from NDSU in Fargo. Roger enjoyed discovering new places, which he was able to do during his time working construction for Schultz and Lindsay as a young adult. He later worked as a banker for the First Bank Systems until his retirement. Roger’s greatest attribute was his volunteer work through the Shriners and Children’s orphanages.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Doran Mallberg.
He is survived by his brothers Dale (Bonnie) Mallberg of Plymouth, Minnesota; and Leon (Anne) Mallberg of Dickinson, North Dakota; two nieces and five nephews.
Interment will be at family plot in Oakes, North Dakota, at a later date.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle, North Carolina, is assisting with arrangements.
