 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger Duane Lennick
0 entries

Roger Duane Lennick

  • 0
Roger Duane Lennick

Roger Duane Lennick, passed away June 1, 2021, at his home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Services will be Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church 3140 Broadwater Avenue. A full obituary can be seen at smithsfuneralchapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News