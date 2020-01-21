{{featured_button_text}}

Roger Earl Walker, 65 of Billings, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 18, 2020. Roger was born on March 23, 1954 in Sidney the son of Earl and Eva (Libby) Walker. Per Roger’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A full obit is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries