Roger Francis Schaad

Roger Francis Schaad was born on June 11, 1948 to Lawrence and Margaret Schaad in Marietta, Ohio. He passed away tragically in Montana on Jan. 16, 2021 doing exactly what he loved most - fishing!

He married Barbara Witten. They had three boys: Jacob, Garrick and Daniel.

He always loved it in Montana. Approximately 2005 - he moved to Montana to retire.

In 2009 he met his crazy Canadian - Connie Adamson. They were married in 2010.

He leaves to mourn his wife Connie, sons Garrick (Heidi), Daniel (Amanda), daughter-in-law Sarah (Jacob) Schaad, step-son Tanner (Amanda) Holmberg, grandchildren Adrianna, Arieonna, Witten, Weston, Ryder Schaad, Jude and Gavin Holmberg. Brothers Larry (Janet), David (Dorothy), Mike (Marilyn), Bruce (Jane), sisters Patty Zoller, Phyllis (Jim) Anderson and Marcia Noll.

Roger was well liked for his ornery attitude, great work ethic and fun loving nature. Very little rattled Roger. Hunting and fishing were his passion. He loved having quality time with the family and all the grandkids. He will be sadly missed by many.

Celebration of his Life will be Wednesday Jan. 27 at 2 p.m at the Rhoadside Event Center, 143 Northern Ave, Huntley, MT. Donations to the charity of your choice.