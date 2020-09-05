Roger Henry Gustin was born on May 7, 1932, to Frank and Anna Gustin, in Flasher, North Dakota. Roger died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, of natural causes, at Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive.
Survivors include his three sons, Jerry (Julie), Ted (Suzy) and Jeff (Lisa); his six daughters, Marise (Leo) Martin, Belinda (Bryan) Steele, Pam Gustin, Renee (Joe) Odom, Christine (Chris) Reino and Melissa (Tom) Banks. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna; his first wife, Agnes J. (Jochim); his second wife, Vernis (Lund); brothers James, Dan, Tony; sisters Betty (Maurie) Creedican, Johanna (Al) Ternes, Clara (Joe) Braum; and brother-in-law Ed Wingenbach.
A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
