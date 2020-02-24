Roger Howell was born to Wilbert and Alzo Howell in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Jan. 24, 1943. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Feb. 21, 2020, following a long struggle with multiple health issues.

Roger graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. 1963 was a big year for Roger. He married the love of his life, Laurie McClelland, and they had their first daughter, Heidi. Lisa made the family complete in 1967.

Roger’s greatest love was his family, followed by golf, hunting and cooking. His entrepreneurial skills helped him support all of his greatest loves. There were many ventures over the years; his most recent, Montana Garment Company.

Roger lived life to the fullest, was a mentor to many and loved his time bonding with all of the young kids in his life: nephews, nieces, friends of his kids and friends of his grandkids. They kept him feeling young! He loved a good wager on anything, with anyone. It didn’t matter what side he was on, as long as there was a bet! He spent many hours betting, bragging and complaining with his buddies on the golf course at Hilands.

Roger was a great man who will be missed dearly. A special thank you to Dr. Sorenson, who could always cheer him up no matter the circumstance. Thank you also to Stillwater Hospice for their beautiful support the past few weeks.