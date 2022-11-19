 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Johnston

  0

Roger was born September 17, 1940, in Rockford, Iowa, to Frank Johnston and Ethel McCauley Johnston.

He graduated from Charles City High School in 1959 and went into the army National Guards the next day. He worked for the Oliver Corporation, Charles City, Iowa, for two years and during the summers while attending college. He graduated from the University of Denver in 1965. After graduating from college he went to work for Security Bank, Los Angeles, California, and then moved back home and he worked for American State Bank, Mason City, Iowa. After marrying his wife Louise, they moved west to Billings, Montana and he worked for Western State Bank, was co-owner of the Gambles Store and was a general contractor until he found his passion in real estate. He got his Broker's license and became the owner of Billings Real Estate Professionals, LLC in 1991 and has enjoyed the business ever since.

He married Louise Navratil in Mason City, Iowa on Septeber 28, 1969 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City, Iowa. They had two children Deborah (Matt) Perry, Colorado Springs, CO, and Douglas (Lanette) Johnston, Billings, MT.

He has five grandchildren - Abigail Perry, Levi Perry, Luke Perry, Daniel Johnston and Jacob Johnston. He has one brother-in-law Robert (Regina) Navratil, in Ankeny Iowa, and two nephews Joel Navratil and Andrew Navratil.He has enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling, boating, and especially fishing the Governor's Cup in Fort Peck and boating and fishing the Big Horn Canyon. He helped start Walleyes Unlimited in Billings and was the first Vice President of the organization. He was the President of Walleyes Unlimited from 1984 to 1985.

Memorial Service will be November 22, at 11 at Faith Chapel with lunch to follow.

