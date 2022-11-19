Roger Johnston

He graduated from Charles City High School in 1959 and went into the army National Guards the next day. He worked for the Oliver Corporation, Charles City, Iowa, for two years and during the summers while attending college. He graduated from the University of Denver in 1965. After graduating from college he went to work for Security Bank, Los Angeles, California, and then moved back home and he worked for American State Bank, Mason City, Iowa. After marrying his wife Louise, they moved west to Billings, Montana and he worked for Western State Bank, was co-owner of the Gambles Store and was a general contractor until he found his passion in real estate. He got his Broker's license and became the owner of Billings Real Estate Professionals, LLC in 1991 and has enjoyed the business ever since.