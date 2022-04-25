Roger N. Hecker, 89, of Billings, passed peacefully in his sleep on April 24, at RiverStone Hospice.

Roger was born in his grandparents' house in Dickinson, North Dakota, on March 26, 1933, to Therese (Kubista) and Casper Hecker. He moved to Laurel at age 12 and, at 18, entered the Army, prior to his last year at Laurel High School. He served as an MP in Korea from 1951 to 1953.

In 1956, Roger met and married Shirlee (Umland), moving to California shortly thereafter and eventually settling in Fremont after adopting David, then Steffanie. He worked as a letter carrier there for over 30 years. Following retirement, they moved back to Billings in 1996.

Over the years, Roger enjoyed bicycling, fishing, collecting, Sodoku, history, his beloved K.C. (Kitty Cat) and laughing.

Roger is predeceased by his wife, Shirlee, and sister Angie. He is survived by brother Richard; children David Hecker and Steffanie Recanzone; grandchildren: John, Patrick, Katie (David), and Erin, Ryan, Sera (Steffanie); and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 27 at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. West. A brief reception will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. Casket will be closed.

Memorial donations can be sent to Central Christian, 1221 16th St. West, Billings, MT 59102.

