Roger Wayne Williams died on Sept. 1, at the age of 80. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a reception following at Denny's. Burial with military honors will take place at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Please make memorials to the RiverStone Hospice House, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102. For a full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.