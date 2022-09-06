 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Wayne Williams

Roger Wayne Williams

Roger Wayne Williams died on Sept. 1, at the age of 80. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a reception following at Denny's. Burial with military honors will take place at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

Please make memorials to the RiverStone Hospice House, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102. For a full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

