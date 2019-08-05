Rolan T. Albright died July 24, 2019 at Roundup Memorial ECU.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., August 6 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roundup. Inurnment will follow with military honors at the Roundup City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at wierfuneralhome.com
