Rolan T. Albright died July 24, 2019 at Roundup Memorial ECU.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., August 6 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roundup. Inurnment will follow with military honors at the Roundup City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at wierfuneralhome.com

