{{featured_button_text}}

Roland Lee Olijnyk (Ron) passed away Oct. 6 at the age of 95. Ron was born Oct. 21, 1923 to James and Myrtle Olijnyk who lived in Killdeer, North Dakota.

He went to school in Killdeer graduating in 1941. He met the love of his life, Clarice Shaffer in grade school, and they married May 13, 1944. They had two children, Dennis Lee and Lynette Jo.

Lee passed away August 5, 2008.

Ron served proudly in the U S Army during World War II in the European theater.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

After returning he and Clarice moved back to Killdeer, then to Dickinson and on to Billings. Ron worked at A&I Distributers until retirement. After retirement they traveled and enjoyed their time together.

Clarice passed away March 22, 1997. After her passing Ron kept busy with his house, garden, and his partner in crime Allen Wegner, his son in law. They shopped, golfed and met with friends at the American Legion Club, Post 4. Ron was quite the storyteller with an uncanny memory for dates and details.

Ron is survived by his daughter Lynn. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and he requested no services. Committal will be alongside his wife and son with military honors.

Bye Dad.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries