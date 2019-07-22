Rollin 'Bud' Storud Jr., 87, of Billings, passed away quietly at home on July 18, 2019. He was born in May 1932, the son of Rollin and Rose Storud. He graduated from Minot High School in 1950 and joined the Navy later that year. He married Rose Marie Gieser in May of 1957. Six children were added to the family before they moved to Billings in 1969.
Bud worked as an electrician for Epcon Sign Company, Curley Naylor, Yellowstone Electric and Ace Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, backpacking, and being out in 'God’s country.' He especially enjoyed 'roughing it' at his place on Big Clearing Road. He was fiercely proud of his country, his Norwegian heritage, his children and grandchildren, and he looked for any opportunity to tell you why.
After retirement, he met Shirley and they soon became inseparable. They enjoyed dancing, Sunday brunches at the Moose and watching dirt track races at Big Sky Speedway. They traveled to races in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota to cheer on their favorites, Ted, Kelly and Tyler Hample.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim and Terry; sister Jeanette; son David; daughter Diane Leader; and former wife Rose Marie.
He is survived by his life partner, Shirley Hample; his children, Susan (Steve) McKeever, Mark (Lori) Storud, Tim Leader, John (Tina Schreiner) Storud, Paula (Joe) Hagen; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Memorial service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, July 26, at City Church, 407 Wicks Lane. Interment to follow at 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
