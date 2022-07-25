Rollin Edward Ficek, 59, of Billings, passed away on July 22, with love surrounding him.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1962, in Billings, to Gilbert and Marjorie Ficek. Rollin was raised in Montana and loved to hunt with his hunting partners and go fishing with his Dad, sister Roxy and her husband Mike in the early morning hours. These were his passions, next to his family.

He met his wife Kimberly through a good friend when he worked at Alzco. They married on July 11, 2009, in a hunting-themed wedding to go along with his passion.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his mother, Marjorie Ficek; sister Renee Nelson; sister Roxy Wolf (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Ficek; his brother, Randy; brother-in-law Tom Nelson; and Grandparents Sabo and Grandparents Ficek.

Rollin loved us all in his special way. He will be greatly missed and loved every moment of every day. Until I can kiss you once again -- my handsome husband!

Services for my beloved husband will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.