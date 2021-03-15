Roman Theodore Wuertz born Oct. 4, 1926, passed peacefully of natural causes on March 10, 2021. Roman was born feet first on the family farm near Lake Henry, Minnesota to Mary (Kortenbusch) and Joseph Wuertz. He was the 8th in a family of 12 children. He attended school through the 8th grade in a one room country school.

Romie was drafted into the U.S. Army in Feb. of 1945 and was sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky for basic training. He left Camp Stoneman, California for the Philippines in August of 1945. World War II's peace treaty was signed while he was aboard ship at the Marshall Islands. After several military assignments throughout Asia he was honorably discharged in Dec. of 1946.

Romie spent that winter at an agricultural school in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then attended Telegraph and Railroad Accounting School in Minneapolis and hired out on the Northern Pacific Railroad in June of 1948. He came to Laurel, Montana in Oct. of 1949. Romie met his wife, Lila (Koenig) in Billings. They married a year later, settled in Laurel and enjoyed camping, fishing and working while together raising their five children. Romie retired in June of 1987. Romie and Lila enjoyed traveling the world and visiting children and grandchildren. Romie liked to dance, loved to fish, was a lifelong devout Catholic and enjoyed services at St. Anthony's Parish in Laurel.