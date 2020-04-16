Romona Forbes Burke
Romona Forbes Burke, 66, of Billings passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday April 8. Mona was born Jan. 22, 1954 to John and Lucile Forbes in Wabash, Indiana.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

