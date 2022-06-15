 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Carlson

BIG TIMBER - Ron Carlson, 74, of Big Timber passed away Monday June 6th at his home. Cremation has taken place and services will be held 1 p.m. Friday June 17th at the First Congregational Church in Big Timber.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

