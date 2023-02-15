Ronald J. Alles, 84, passed away on February 7. Ron was born on November 17, 1938, in Missoula, MT to Emanuel and Margaret Alles. He grew up on a farm near Pompey's Pillar and graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1956.

He was called to active duty in the US Army and served as an MP. After returning home he met his wife of 62 years Jacquelyn Wichman.

In 1960 he began career in law enforcement with the Billings Police Dept., retiring as a Captain. He was appointed US Marshal for the District of Montana for seven years. He also worked as an Airport Officer and Federal Court Security Officer.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Emanuel, Margaret, sisters Margie, Betty Ann, Patricia, and brother Jack.

He is survived by his wife Jacque, children Ron (Chrissy), Lynn (Todd) Baldry, Marj, Ken (Beth), Stan, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 4 on Saturday, February 18 at Smith Funeral Chapel located at 925 South 27th Street.