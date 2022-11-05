Ron Mellor, 80, died Monday, October 24 in Atlanta, GA.

He graduated from Billings Senior in 1960 and from Colorado School School of Mines in 1964 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He spent his career in the oil and gas industry working throughout the United States and several foreign countries.

A loving husband, cherished and devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather & brother, Ron was preceded in death by his father John, Sr. and mother Laura.

He is survived by his wife Bobi Paasch Mellor, daughter Sherri Coulon, son Jason Mellor (Sherry), grandchildren Lauren, Ashley (Joe), Chelsea (Kristopher), Joshua, Alec and great grandchildren Ava & Ezra. He is also survived by brother John, Jr. of Billings, sister Marsha of Bozeman, and brother Tom of Bloomington, IL.

A memorial gathering will be held next summer in Billings.