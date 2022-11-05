 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ron Mellor

  • 0
Ron Mellor

Ron Mellor, 80, died Monday, October 24 in Atlanta, GA.

He graduated from Billings Senior in 1960 and from Colorado School School of Mines in 1964 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He spent his career in the oil and gas industry working throughout the United States and several foreign countries.

A loving husband, cherished and devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather & brother, Ron was preceded in death by his father John, Sr. and mother Laura.

He is survived by his wife Bobi Paasch Mellor, daughter Sherri Coulon, son Jason Mellor (Sherry), grandchildren Lauren, Ashley (Joe), Chelsea (Kristopher), Joshua, Alec and great grandchildren Ava & Ezra. He is also survived by brother John, Jr. of Billings, sister Marsha of Bozeman, and brother Tom of Bloomington, IL.

A memorial gathering will be held next summer in Billings.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News