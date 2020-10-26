Ron Todd passed away Oct. 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at faith Chapel. Live streaming of the services is available at https://boxcast.tv/view/ron-todd-memorial-ahhxqntfxxtg6gy3fyjo. Entire obit is available at Dahl Funeral Home website. Donations can be made to I.D.E.A. 23 Shiloh Suite 8, Billings, MT. 59106 or Faith Chapel Camper Scholarships.