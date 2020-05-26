Ron Zitur, born July 29, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020.
Ron loved to be in nature, camping, fishing, hunting and walking the river bottoms. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help others in need.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Zitur; father Jerome Zitur; sister Peggy Zitur; brother Chuck Zitur. His sister Pat Burch passed away a few days after him. He leaves behind his mother, Eilene Zitur; his brother, Dale Zitur; his children, Chad Zitur, Conrad Zitur and Danielle. He had nine grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be announced for a later date.
