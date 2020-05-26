Ron Zitur
Ron Zitur, born July 29, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020.

Ron loved to be in nature, camping, fishing, hunting and walking the river bottoms. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help others in need.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Zitur; father Jerome Zitur; sister Peggy Zitur; brother Chuck Zitur. His sister Pat Burch passed away a few days after him. He leaves behind his mother, Eilene Zitur; his brother, Dale Zitur; his children, Chad Zitur, Conrad Zitur and Danielle. He had nine grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be announced for a later date.

