Ronald A. Sanchez

Ronald Albert Sanchez passed away on July 24. A native of Billings, Ron was born on August 7, 1943. He passed away as a resident of Rocklin, California. He attended the Broadwater and Holy Rosary primary schools before graduating from Billings Senior High School. He was a member of the Billings Broncs Basketball varsity team. Upon graduating from high school in 1961, Ron joined the United States Navy where he served overseas. Upon mustering out of the Navy, Ron resettled in the Sacramento area where he worked as a locomotive engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired. Golf became his mistress at retirement. He enjoyed the many golf courses in Northern California in between being a loving "Papa" to his many grandchildren.