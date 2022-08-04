Ronald A. Sanchez

Ronald Albert Sanchez passed away on July 24. A native of Billings, Ron was born on August 7, 1943. He passed away as a resident of Rocklin, California. He attended the Broadwater and Holy Rosary primary schools before graduating from Billings Senior High School. He was a member of the Billings Broncs Basketball varsity team. Upon graduating from high school in 1961, Ron joined the United States Navy where he served overseas. Upon mustering out of the Navy, Ron resettled in the Sacramento area where he worked as a locomotive engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired. Golf became his mistress at retirement. He enjoyed the many golf courses in Northern California in between being a loving "Papa" to his many grandchildren.
Family was everything to Ron. We enjoyed his many misadventures, he made us groan with his words of wisdom from Judge Judy, he motivated and encouraged us and entertained us with his driving habits. Best of all he fiercely loved his family with all of his heart.
Ron is survived by his wife Joy, Rocklin, CA, son Ronald Jr (Emma), Rosevile, CA, stepchildren Chandra Rosales(Jose) and Chad Kurtz (Caroline), grandchildren Cory, Sierra, Micayla, Tyler and Caitlin, and siblings David R. Sanchez, Ruben C. Sanchez (Mary), and Irene E. Sanchez, Billings, MT, Lawrence D. Sanchez (Shirley), Castroville, CA, Benjamin C. Sanchez, Napa, CA, and Ricardo E. Sanchez (Linda), Seattle, WA.
