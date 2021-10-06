 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald A. Shogren
0 entries

Ronald A. Shogren

  • 0
Ronald A. Shogren

Ronald A. Shogren, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8,2021, at the Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge. A full obituary can be found at www.newcomercasper.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News