Ronald Anton Huck was the first state champion wrestler at Huntley Project High School; he won the world championship wrestling tournament in San Diego his junior year. If you asked him what heaven will be like, he would have said that it would be like winning the world championship wrestling tournament again with his mom and dad by his side. Ron won his final match with a peaceful victory, throwing his first in the air with his last breath to "tap in" to heaven on Monday, Feb. 10. He was surrounded by family and friends and his three biggest fans: his wife Aimee and his daughters Mikayla and Allyssa.

Ron was born number eight out of 13 kids on Feb. 12, 1963, to Louie and Rose Huck of Ballantine, Montana. He and his "womb-mate," Arvin, tipped the scales with a combined birth weight of 18.5 pounds. Ron and his siblings have an incredibly close bond. Ron said that growing up, the only fights were regarding who got the last drumstick at the dinner table. Family gatherings were always filled with stories, laughter, and endless enjoyment in one another.

