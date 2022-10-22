 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Clyde Freund

  • 0
Ronald Clyde Freund

Ronald Clyde Freund, 79, of McLeod passed away Wednesday October 12, at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News