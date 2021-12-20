 Skip to main content
Ronald D. Berklund
Ronald D. Berklund, 70, of Billings passed away Dec. 15, 2021 surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held during the summer of 2022.

For full obituary, please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com

