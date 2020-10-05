Ronald Daren Rickett II had the spirit of a wolf yet never had the opportunity to explore his passions in life. He is survived by his children Amelia, Ronald III, Cassidy, Mercedes and Landon; mother Carolyn; sisters Angela and Magnolia; brother Cloe; grandparents Erma and Charles; girlfriend Matyea; and several other family members and friends. Ron had a great sense of humor and expressed himself through his drawings. Ron is free now and lives on in those that knew him.
