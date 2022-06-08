 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Dean Berklund

  • 0
Ronald Dean Berklund

This is a reposting for the Celebration of Life which will be held at Veterans Park in Billings, MT on Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m.; a picnic style BBQ to follow. Ron passed on December 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Landon's Legacy or charity of your choice. Full obituary at: smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4807327/Berklund-Ronald/index.php

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yummy midnight snacks that won't mess with your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News