Ronald Douglas Greenig passed away on March 3, 2021 at home with his family. A celebration of Ron's Life will be held at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 205 W. Cameron Ave., Belgrade on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m.; live streamed at www.belgradealliance.com and on You Tube channel Belgrade Alliance. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.