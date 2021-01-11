Ronald Duane Klem

After retiring from Public Health Services, Ron knew 50 was too young to stop working. He had too much energy, too much drive, too much more to give. He got his teaching certificate and went on to inspire students (and fellow teachers) at Skyview High School. He had a lot of reasons for wanting to teach, but all of us know the biggest reason was Golf Season, a.k.a. summer vacation. His youngest children, Allyson and Stephen, were blessed to have him as a teacher, albeit sometimes embarrassed. Ron was a character who used innovation and creativity to teach and motivate his students. He developed an interactive Jeopardy game and had Willy Wonka days…where he dressed in an all-purple velour suit. He did not have a set classroom, so he had a little cart with all the bells and whistles. Literally, there were bells. He also had a pickup decked out in support of his favorite team, the Vikings. But his students LOVED him. He made math fun!