GLENDIVE — Ron was born in Lewistown July 21, 1944. He passed away at the age of 75 on Nov. 15, at the E.M.V.T in Glendive. He grew up and graduated in Roy, Montana. He joined the Army, and after his discharge graduated from Montana State in Bozeman.
He drove truck most of his life, lived in Phoenix for 13 years, and moved back to Montana and worked for FedEx. He was also a very good photographer and traveled around the world spending a lot of time in Nepal.
He loved his dog Scooter and the Minnesota Vikings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Verna Christensen; sister Marilyn; brother-in-law Stan Phillips; and nephew, Doug Phillips.
He is survived by his sister Catherine, of Billings; Lorraine Dernbach (Larry) Green of Valley, Arizona; and Joanne Gullett (Dennis), of Billings.
No services are planned.
