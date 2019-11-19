{{featured_button_text}}

GLENDIVE — Ron was born in Lewistown July 21, 1944. He passed away at the age of 75 on Nov. 15, at the E.M.V.T in Glendive. He grew up and graduated in Roy, Montana. He joined the Army, and after his discharge graduated from Montana State in Bozeman.

He drove truck most of his life, lived in Phoenix for 13 years, and moved back to Montana and worked for FedEx. He was also a very good photographer and traveled around the world spending a lot of time in Nepal.

He loved his dog Scooter and the Minnesota Vikings.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Verna Christensen; sister Marilyn; brother-in-law Stan Phillips; and nephew, Doug Phillips.

He is survived by his sister Catherine, of Billings; Lorraine Dernbach (Larry) Green of Valley, Arizona; and Joanne Gullett (Dennis), of Billings.

No services are planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries