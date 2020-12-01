Ronald E. Lacy
Ronald E. Lacy passed away Nov. 27 due to coronavirus in Lewistown, Montana. Ron was born May 10, 1935 in Nashua, Montana.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and his Granddaughter Lindsey. He is survived by his two daughters Lorna Lacy Boschert and Linda Lacy, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
MASK UP MONTANA.
