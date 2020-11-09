 Skip to main content
Ronald E. Popelka
Ronald E. Popelka

Ronald E. Popelka

Ronald E. Popelka, 75, of Acton and Huntley, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Billings Clinic.

Cremation is planned and a private service for the family is scheduled. A full obituary will be posted at smithfuneralchapels.com.

