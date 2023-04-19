He was widely known for his love of golf, his ability to teach the game, and his achievement of five holes-in-one throughout his lifetime. Ron was a multifaceted person who had a challenging mental health journey and sometimes used his big personality as a mask. He married Kathleen Gallagher in 1976, and, together, they had three children and nearly 30 years of marriage. Ron took pride in his work developing the Red Lodge Golf Course. He later became a licensee of Smoker Friendly and opened six stores in town, firmly rooting himself in the Billings community.