Ronald Francis Faust

But their hearts remained in Montana. Ron launched a new career as a stockbroker in 1967, accepting a position in Billings with Dain, Kalman, and Quail (now RBC Wealth Management). New to a sales-oriented profession, Ron built a stable of clients through hard work during the “bear” markets of the '70's, holding investment classes and calling on prospects from Miles City to Missoula. Many lives were enriched by Ron's acumen for investing, and he made lifelong friends in the process. After serving as manager of the Billings branch office for many years, Ron retired from Dain in 1997.

Ron was active as member of Kiwanis Club, the Billings Mustang Booster Club, served on the boards of the Yellowstone Club and First Citizens Bank and supported the Eastern Montana College Yellow Jacket basketball program, becoming a mentor to several players. In retirement, he volunteered to help seniors prepare their annual income tax returns.