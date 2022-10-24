Ronald Gene Solberg of Helena died on October 6, after a valiant 30-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

He was born in Billings, Montana, on April 14, 1943, the third child of first-generation Americans Iva Elizabeth Brekke and Magnus Solberg, whose parents all immigrated from Norway and homesteaded near Red Lodge, Montana.

Ron attended Washington Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Billings Senior High. He graduated high school in San Diego and joined the U.S. Navy in 1964. During his Naval service, he learned computer programming and later worked in San Francisco and Seattle.

He returned to Montana in 1969, taking a computer programming job in Helena at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.

He married Lea Anne Larson in Helena in 1971, and they had daughters Jessica and Regina. Lea and Ron divorced in 1990.

In addition to golfing, fishing, and photography, Ron had a great passion for genealogy, studying his Norwegian roots and traveling there with his family to connect with Norwegian relatives and explore his grandparents’ hometowns.

Ron spent the last 28 years of his life with partner Barbara Stephen, with whom he traveled, designed and built a home, and created a place for Barb’s beloved rescue horses. Barb died in 2021.

Grandchildren Nathan and Ava Hultin brought Ron profound joy. He was a constant fixture at their hockey and soccer games, camera in hand. His lifetime of photographs documenting his family are precious to those of us who remain and miss him so.

Ron is preceded in death by partner Barbara W. Stephen; his parents, Magnus Solberg and Iva Solberg; and sister-in-law Bonita Solberg.

He is survived by daughters Jessica Solberg (Gavin Remaley) of Boise, Idaho, and Regina (Chad) Hultin of Helena; grandchildren Nathan Hultin and Ava Hultin of Helena; sister Carol Mitzman (Bud) of Billings; brothers Marvin Solberg and Jack (Shirley) Solberg of Billings; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron wishes to thank his doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for their exceptional medical care.

Ron will be buried with Naval honors on Friday, October 28, at 2 p.m., at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Helena.

In lieu of flowers, grab a fly rod and head to your favorite stream with a loved one.