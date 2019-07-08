Ronald Leffler, a Billings resident, passed away June 26, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born March 23, 1928, in Campus, Illinois. He lived many years in Battle Creek, Michigan. He returned to Billings to be with his family.
He is survived by four living children: Norma Leffler Knittel of Gig Harbor, Washington; Edwin "Bud" "Whitey" Leffler of Dayton, Wyoming; Robert Leffler of Bililngs; Kay Leffler Broadbent of Lochbuie, Colorado; and a deceased son, Ray Leffler of Helena.
Ron had ten grandchildren. They are: Larry Burr, Jennifer Witt, Mark Burr, Elizabeth Triggs, Jaime Leffler Daugherty, Edwin Polatty, Christopher Leffler, MacLain Leffler, Meloni Broadbent Lemoine, and Nicklaus Broadbent.
A memorial service will be July 12, 2019. Interment will be in Battle Creek, Michigan, at a later date. Ron is in Heaven with his beloved wife, "Mickey" Irene. He is missed by his family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held July 12 at Smith Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on South 27th St., with a reception at 226 Bridal Path Rd., Billings.
Special thanks to Tender Nest and Stillwater Hospice.
