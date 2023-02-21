Ronald James (Papa Ron) Jenneke, age 75, passed away on February 18, in Billings, MT.
Graveside Service on Monday, February 27, 11 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT with a reception to follow at VFW Heights, 637 Anchor Ave, Billings, MT.
