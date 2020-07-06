Ronald Jay Kainu was born Dec. 20, 1948, in Red Lodge. He went to West High and graduated from MSU as an electrical engineer. He worked several years in Oklahoma and then moved to Helena to work for DEQ. After retirement he moved back home to Billings where he liked to cuddle my two dogs and play some golf.
Ron died of cardiac arrest on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyko and Vienna Kainu, and a brother Robert. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann.
Services will be at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel on Thursday, July 9. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
