Ronald Jay Kainu
0 entries

Ronald Jay Kainu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Jay Kainu

Ronald Jay Kainu was born Dec. 20, 1948, in Red Lodge. He went to West High and graduated from MSU as an electrical engineer. He worked several years in Oklahoma and then moved to Helena to work for DEQ. After retirement he moved back home to Billings where he liked to cuddle my two dogs and play some golf.

Ron died of cardiac arrest on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyko and Vienna Kainu, and a brother Robert. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann.

Services will be at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel on Thursday, July 9. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Kainu, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
1:00PM
Smith West Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT 59102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News