Ronald K. Pisk passed away at McCone Co. Health Center on Nov. 5, 2020, after a long illness at the age of 66 surrounded by his two children.

He was born in Terry, Montana, on March 8, 1954, to Frank and Darlane Pisk.

In his younger years Ronnie enjoyed playing the guitar and piano often creating his own songs. He loved taking drives in the country with his kids to hunt for agates, fossils, and other treasures, to howl with the coyotes, or to simply enjoy the view.

Ron was dedicated to his work. He started his career in accounting with Busby schools and Chief Dull Knife College on the Northern Cheyenne Nation. He spent many of his working years at Campbell Farming Corporation starting as an accountant and ultimately promoted to President and successfully oversaw the transition from a farming operation in Hardin, Montana, to a land development company in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He felt it important to foster a connection to the rich history of the Campbell family and connection to the land. In 2000, he moved back to his hometown of Terry and was the manager at Stockman Bank before he retired.

Through his work and his life, Ron's deepest desire was to help people whether family, friend, neighbor or stranger.