Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ronald L. Penn passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 outside of Lusk, WY. He was born to Bernard and Marcella Penn on August 9, 1937, in Bowman ND. He was raised on the Penn Family Homestead and attended school in Buffalo SD. He was a member of the United States Air Force for eight years. In Red Bluff, California, he met Betty A. Finley and they were married on July 4, 1948, in Reno, Nevada. They were married for 43 years and had four children.

Ron was employed with General Electric Medical Systems as an electrical engineer for over 30 years. Throughout his life, he was blessed to experience so many things. He enjoyed backpacking, hunting, skiing, mountain-climbing, and camping. His life was full of adventures and 'running amuck'!

He discovered dancing with Betty and participated in nearly every type of dancing available. After he retired, he caught the genealogy bug. He loved doing the research and travels that went along with it. He traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America. Whether it was exploring the redwoods in California, venturing to South Dakota to visit family, or buzzing to Branson, Missouri, to enjoy the show, he was happiest out on the open road experiencing life while listening to his books on tape! Be it alone or with one of his lovely travel companions, he was never one to let any moss grow under his tires! His love of attending plays, musicals, shows, Homesteader Days, drag races, and family events was felt by all. He continued to keep us cultured and experiencing unique places from another point of view.

Ron is survived in his celebration of life by brothers Lewis (Carol) Penn and Bruce (Judy) Penn, sisters Lahoma (Stanley) Harvey and Marcia Nowlin, daughters Michelle (Steven) Siewert, Deanna (Joseph) Anthony, Sheri Nitschke, daughter-in-law Sandy Penn, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Marcella Penn, ex-wife Betty Penn, son Scott Penn, and great-grandson Atreyu.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Harding Church in Harding, SD with burial to follow at Short Pines Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the committal service back at the Church.

Friends and family may sign the online guest register and leave written condolences at WestRiverFuneral.com.