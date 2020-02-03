Ronald Lee Schuster
0 entries

Ronald Lee Schuster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lord better be ready for some hard rockin’ blues,'cause the head of the band ‘Schuster’ is on his way. Ronald Lee Schuster, a noted area musician and guitar virtuoso was born March 29, 1949 in Billings and passed away Feb. 1, 2020 in Billings at St. Vincent Hospital at 4:20 a.m.

Ron spent most of his life in Montana. Ron had an infectious spirit and never failed to light up the room. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and especially enjoyed being the manager of Budget Tapes and Records, working at St. Vincent’s Hospital, and was an avid supporter of Yellowstone Public Radio. He was always courtside watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and continued that support through their everyday life. His daughters and grandchildren loved hearing him reminisce on his travels in Europe and working in the kitchen on the Empire Builder Train which ran from Billings to Chicago. He also enjoyed skiing, jam sessions, and performing with his band members.

Ron fought a good fight against cancer for 20 years, but decided to perform on an even bigger stage. Ron’s love for music was only secondary to the love of his family. After many years of bachelorhood, Ronny married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Virginia ‘Ginny’ in August of 1999. With their marriage came four daughters that he treasured as his own.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, T.H. Schuster; mother, Lois (Russell) Morin; and survived by his brother, Wayne Schuster; his wife, Virginia Schuster; his daughters Katherine (Eirik) Stout, Rebecca Schuster, Charlotte (Brad) Bernhart, and Elisabeth Marshall; and the lights of his life, his twelve grandchildren. Ronald Lee Schuster will be dearly missed.

Ron’s celebration of life for family and friends will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at The Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill 2203 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101.

There will be a musical tribute to be determined at a later time.

Ronald Lee Schuster

Ronald Lee Schuster
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Schuster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News