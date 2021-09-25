Ronald Ramon Fisher

Ron began his teaching career in 1962 at Lewis & Clark Junior High before being hired at West High in 1968. While there, he coached his speech and debate teams to 12 AA State Championships, and at least 30 of his teams qualified for National Forensic League tournament competitions. He was named Montana Forensics Coach of the year in 1971 and 1976 and was inducted into the Montana Forensic Educator Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

One of his students, who later coached forensics with him at West High, included Ron among the colleagues who inspired her. “I learned from Ron that there are times when the fact that kids respect you is more important than the fact that they love you and that very often the two will go hand in hand.”

During his years as a teacher and long after he retired, former students frequently approached him out in the community to tell him they enjoyed his classes or to thank him for making a difference in their lives.

Ron was inspired to become a teacher by his third grade teacher in Byron, Vera Jones. She saw potential in the troubled little boy who had a rough start to school and was behind in reading and writing.