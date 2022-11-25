 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald "Rocky" C. Reinhardt

Ronald "Rocky" C. Reinhardt, age 80 of Glendive, Montana, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

