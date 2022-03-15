 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald 'Ron' David Scott

  • 0
Ronald 'Ron' David Scott

Ronald "Ron" David Scott, 77, of Manhattan, passed away Feb. 21. Ron was born and raised in Billings. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1963 and married the love of his life, Karel, in July 1973. Ron was a salesman for Imperial Headwear and lived in Billings, Hoboken, NJ and Manhattan, MT. He was a fly fisherman and river guide, and will be remembered most for fly fishing, being a great salesman, his sense of humor, and watching people from his porch.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Karel Purfirst Scott. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Scott, of Costa Mesa, CA and two grandchildren, Peyton and KD Hopper.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday March 26, at the Manhattan Presbyterian Church. Memorials in Ron's name may be made to Reach Inc. in Bozeman, MT, www.reachinc.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Ways retirees can stretch a dollar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News