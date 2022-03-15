Ronald "Ron" David Scott, 77, of Manhattan, passed away Feb. 21. Ron was born and raised in Billings. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1963 and married the love of his life, Karel, in July 1973. Ron was a salesman for Imperial Headwear and lived in Billings, Hoboken, NJ and Manhattan, MT. He was a fly fisherman and river guide, and will be remembered most for fly fishing, being a great salesman, his sense of humor, and watching people from his porch.