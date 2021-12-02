Ronald “Ron” Emil Kesler, loving husband, father, brother, and friend was called home to our Lord Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Ron, age 73, was born to Emil John Kesler and Anita Pauline Saur, Sept. 2, 1948, in Glendive Montana.

Ron was forced to become independent at the young age of seven when his father passed away, leaving him to be the man of the household. Even though his mother remarried again, Ron still was viewed as a mentor by his brothers and sisters.

Ron spent time on the farms of his Uncle Bill and Grandpa Kesler during his early years, which fostered his love for machinery and equipment. This was the source of his love for classic automobiles.

Ron loved to be around people and found great joy in helping those around him. Part of his legacy will be the people trying to get even with him for the good things he'd done for them. Ron served as an Elder at Trinity Lutheran for many years and played bass guitar with the Worship Team for over 13 years.

Ron had a love for photography and loved to capture images of family and friends when they didn't know they were being photographed. Some of the best photos are the result of his talent.