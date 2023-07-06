Ronald "Ron" Roy Wilm

MESQUITE UTAH - Ronald "Ron" Roy Wilm 64, died unexpectedly on June 28, 2023. He was born in Red Lodge, Montana to Delvin Delbert and Anna May Wilm on March 13, 1959. He grew up in Bridger, Montana with his siblings Butch, Scott, and his late sister Bev.

Ron is survived by his wife Sally Lynn Kerns, his mother Ann (Paul), his sons, stepson, stepdaughter, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

An honoring of life will be held for Ron on July 22nd in Bar Nunn, WY. Please contact the family for the time and location via phone or facebook.