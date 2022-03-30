Ronald “Ron” Wayne Meyer went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 21, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Martin and Louise Meyer.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter Jamie (Dion) Campbell and granddaughters Kate and Emma (all of Billings); mother, Louise Meyer (Greeley, Colorado); and sister Jeanne (Rich) Larsen (Greeley).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horses Spirits Healing Inc., 7256 Highway 3, Billings, MT 59106.
Services to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment will take place at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.