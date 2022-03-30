 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald 'Ron' Wayne Meyer

  • 0
Ronald 'Ron' Wayne Meyer

Ronald “Ron” Wayne Meyer went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 21, 1946, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Martin and Louise Meyer.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter Jamie (Dion) Campbell and granddaughters Kate and Emma (all of Billings); mother, Louise Meyer (Greeley, Colorado); and sister Jeanne (Rich) Larsen (Greeley).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horses Spirits Healing Inc., 7256 Highway 3, Billings, MT 59106.

Services to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment will take place at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media may impact girls' mental health earlier than boys'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News